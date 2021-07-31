Austin Peay State University Baseball selected to ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award list

Greensboro, NC – The American Baseball Coaches Association named the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team one of its 2020-21 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award winners, Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University finished the 2020-21 academic year with a 3.237 grade-point average.

During the fall semester, the Govs finished with a 3.156 GPA with 15 student-athletes earning recognition on the Dean’s List, including four perfect 4.0 GPAs.

APSU put forth an even more impressive spring semester, with a 3.311 GPA, 15 members of the Dean’s List, and five perfect 4.0 GPAs.

“I can’t say enough about how proud I am for what our team has accomplished in the classroom,” said Governors head coach Travis Janssen. “We strive to be a quality program in all aspects, not only what we do on the field but also what we do off the field. This proves we have a group that has bought into the idea of excelling in everything that we do.”

The American Baseball Coaches Association recognized more than 580 member college and high school programs, including 94 Division I programs, from across the country. T

eams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2020-21 academic year.

