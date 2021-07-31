|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Men’s Golf has Five Players on 2020-21 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars list Newer: President Joe Biden’s statement on Eviction Prevention Efforts, Emergency Rental Assistance »
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.
At 7:26pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving southeast at 25 mph.
Radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. Damage is possible to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Cunningham, and Cheatham Dam.
This includes Interstate 24 near mile marker 26, and between mile markers 29 and 30.
Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning and may produce heavy rain and localized flooding.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
SectionsNews
TopicsAshland City TN, Cheatham County, Cheatham Dam, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Coopertown TN, Cunningham TN, Dickson County, flooding, Hail, Heavy Rain, High Winds, I-24, Interstate 24, Montgomery County, National Weather Service, NWS, Pleasant View TN, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Thunderstorm
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.