Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.

At 7:26pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

Radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. Damage is possible to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Ashland City, Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Cunningham, and Cheatham Dam.

This includes Interstate 24 near mile marker 26, and between mile markers 29 and 30.

Some showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday morning and may produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

