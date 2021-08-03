|
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Section of Franklin Street closed for water main leak repair
Traffic detour, University Avenue and South Fifth Street
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Franklin Street from University Avenue to South Fifth Street for water main leak repair. Area residents may experience low water pressure during the work.
Motorists will be detoured to University Avenue, Commerce Street, and South Fifth Street to bypass the work zone and access Franklin Street. Traffic congestion is expected at the worksite and motorists are asked to choose an alternate travel route when possible.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and the road fully reopened to traffic by approximately 3:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
