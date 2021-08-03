Downtown @ Sundown features Rubik’s Grove this Friday at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown @ Sundown will feature Rubik’s Groove at this week’s concert at 7:00pm on Friday, August 6th, 2021 at the Downtown Commons.

Rubik’s Groove is a premier 80’s & 90’s Tribute Band! This high-energy, character-driven act is meant to keep people on their feet dancing all night. Based in Nashville, this group has performed at events for the Music City Bowl, Nashville Predators, Tennessee Titans, and the St. Jude Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball. This concert is sure to be a fun time for all ages.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Chick’nCone, Driving You Donuts, Heather’s Homemade Icecream, Tater Headz, and Burgasm are all expected to be on site. Beer and other beverages will be for sale with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are free and open to the public and take place the first and third Fridays of each month through October. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville.

Downtown @ Sundown is titled sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville. To stay up-to-date with events happening at the Downtown Commons visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

