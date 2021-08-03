Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held August 5th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The cooler weather is the perfect time to get out and experience the First Thursday ArtWalk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The August Art Walk will be held August 5th, 2021 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Custom House Museum Exhibitions

Familiars: The Art of Beverly Parker

August 3rd – October 27th | Crouch Gallery

Beverly Parker’s background in darkroom developing and printing provided a bridge to experimenting with other photography processes. Parker taught advanced darkroom and alternative processes at APSU through the Community School of the Arts. She is a co-founder of the Downtown Artists Co-op.

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

July 29th – October 31st | Bruner, Orgain, Hand & Kimbrough Galleries

Sponsored by Tri-Star Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! Will highlight race cars, art, historical memorabilia, and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds

Through August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Watercolor artist Patsy Sharpe displays thirteen of her finely detailed miniature paintings in the new exhibit Small Worlds. Sharpe has exhibited in local, national, and international shows and she is a member of the Signature Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Miniature Art Society of Florida, and the Southern Watercolor Society.

Select Works from the Reliant Bank Collection

Through September 5th | Lobby

From picture-perfect downtown views, to watercolors of charming architecture and peaceful riverside scenes, Reliant Bank’s extensive art collection contains over 60 works of art that depict a historic Clarksville scene, was created by a Clarksville resident or both. Selections from this newest donation to the Museum include pieces by Peg Harvill, Danny Goodrum, Jackie Langford, Marvin Posey, Tony Biagi, Silke Tyler and Max Hochstetter.

For a complete list of exhibitions, click here.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

Art Link Studios is proud to host Emily Henry during the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

“Emily Henry has been working with the stained glass medium since 2019. Inspired by nature and color, Emily has created a wide variety of glass panels, sun catchers, and three-dimensional structures. With a degree in psychology, she has combined her passions to bring bright and meaningful art that is enjoyed in many homes around the world.”

The studio is open for creating and we encourage the public to come in and get crafty!

DBO Gallery (106 N. Second Street)

Artist Information

Into the Lions Den: Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is an artist born in Lagos, Nigeria, and grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma. He now lives and works in Clarksville, TN. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2010 with 2 degrees in…. Well, I could continue to write my biography in the third person and provide filler information with my life accomplishments, goals, and aspirations as if these facts will allow you to know me as an artist. Or you can take a moment and view my art as I welcome you into my life and humanity. My creative inspiration comes from the world around us and the things that evoke emotions.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Larry Richardson this month.

Larry grew up in Christian County, Kentucky, to which he attributes a deep affection for the outdoors. As a youth, he spent hours with his friends wandering the woods and fields nearby. After completing an advanced degree in Biology, his desire for the outdoors and natural science background led to a career as a naturalist, wildlife professional, landscape artist, and writer. Retirement from Ducks Unlimited provided an opportunity to re-engage with the art world. Larry is currently working on a personal art project to capture in paintings the natural beauty of the Cumberland River which flows through Kentucky and Tennessee.

He utilized his writing ability while working in the conservation field as Editor-In-Chief of the Tennessee Conservationist magazine. Advertising scripting, short stories and other editing chores are a part of his writing credits. He has penned books with well-known wildlife artists R. J. McDonald and Anthony J. Padgett as well as popular landscape artist Roger Dale Brown. His latest book, Tennessee Wilderness – A Legacy Endures has been published by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation.

Larry lives in Clarksville on the Cumberland River with his college sweetheart and wife Roberta. Both have earned Master’s Degrees from Austin Peay State University where they began their journey together. He has been elected President of the APSU National Alumni Association on two occasions (’72, ’92) and served on the APSU Foundation Board. Roberta now serves on the board of APSU’s National Alumni Association and is President of the Gateway Chamber Orchestra.

After retiring, he served a two-year term as State Chair for Tennessee Ducks Unlimited, which broke the state’s $1 million fundraising mark for the first time ever. He is a Life Member of Ducks Unlimited and the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Larry serves on the Advisory Board of the Austin Peay-based Southeastern Grasslands Initiative and is also Chairman of the Membership-Marketing Committee of the Customs House Museum. In his spare time, he paints.

You can explore Larry’s artistic and writing endeavors at his online gallery, www.cumberlandriverartist.com.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano, and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

City Boy Country Life (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

A curated collection of home decor, entertaining necessities, gifts & seasonal offerings.

Artist Information

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is thrilled to participate in the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local photographer Donald LC Groves.

Donald LC Groves is a professional opera and musical theater singer based in New York City. He has been lucky enough to travel the country performing and taking pictures. His portfolio spans the country from The deserts of New Mexico to the wilds of New York City. He looks for beauty in nature as well as the manmade.

Because photography runs in his family Donald has been exposed from an early age to wonderful photography and art. Having a grandfather and father who were both professional photographers has helped to shape his photographic eye and artistic vision. The combination of a rich artistic life through singing and performing and traveling has melded with a broad aesthetic upbringing in the world of art and photography. The result is a rich and varied portfolio of images shot with Donald’s unique perspective.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – Peg Harvill Gallery (100 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to support the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk but will not feature an artist this month.

For tickets to and information about our upcoming and highly anticipated SEASON 39, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

Couture Crush (101 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and find the perfect piece to spice up your Summer wardrobe, during the August First Thursday Art Walk!

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

DAC Gallery presents the annual DAC Regional Art Expo during the month of August 2021.

The opening reception and First Thursday Art Walk will be held on August 5th, 5:00pm-8:00pm. The DAC Gallery will be serving wine and light appetizers. The exhibit will be up the entire month of August at the DAC Gallery. Thank you to our sponsors!

For more updates and more information, please visit the gallery’s website or social media accounts:

Journey’s Eye Studio (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Journey’s Eye Studio is proud to host Hailee Wesley of MWL Masterpieces during the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Her artwork consists of beautiful handmade paintings, prints, stickers, enamel pins, and much more.

The Clarksville Collection (120 Franklin St. Suite 109)

The Clarksville collection offers elevated home goods, art, and apparel that champions the Clarksville, Tennessee community.

The Clarksville Collection is thrilled to support the August 2021 First Thursday Art Walk but will not feature an artist this month.

