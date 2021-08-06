APSU Athletes earn five OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards

Brentwood, TN – After over half of Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes were named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Wednesday, the Governors were able to claim five of the OVC’s 17 Team Academic Achievement Awards, Thursday.

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball, football, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and women’s tennis team each received their respective OVC Team Academic Achievement Award. With five individual teams earning this honor, the Governors trailed only Belmont, which picked up seven awards, for the 2020-21 academic year.

For the APSU men’s basketball squad, it is their second-straight Team Academic honor and fourth in program history.

Only Belmont, who took home five straight men’s basketball awards from 2012-17, has won the team award more than the Govs since it was introduced following the 2004-05 academic year.

The Austin Peay State University football program also picked up its second-straight Team Academic Award, which moves the Govs into a tie with Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State for the most football Team Academic honors in league history with three.

For the second time in the past three years and the seventh time in program history, the Governors women’s golf team took home the OVC Team Academic award. The Austin Peay State University women’s golf program’s seven Team Academic honors are the most since the league introduced the award 17 years ago.

Finally, the APSU men’s and women’s tennis programs have combined to win a share of eight of the last ten Team Academic awards. The men’s team took home its fourth-consecutive academic award and its eighth all-time, while the women picked up their second-straight award and their fifth all-time. The men’s tennis squad’s eight Team Academic awards are more than double the next closest program.

Including this year’s total, Austin Peay teams have won 39 OVC Team Academic Achievement Awards since the award program started in 2004-05. The awards are presented annually in each conference-sponsored sport to the member institution’s team with the greatest percentage of its eligible student-athletes that achieved a 3.25 grade-point average or higher.

The honors cap an impressive week academically for Austin Peay State University student-athletes, who earned a program-record 23 Academic Medal of Honor nods and a program-record 150 spots on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2020-21 year.

