Fort Campbell MWR's Movies Under the Stars features "The Incredibles" August 14th

August 8, 2021
 

Fort Campbell's Morale, Welfare and Recreation - MWRFort Campbell, KY – Join Fort Campbell’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, for the August family-friendly MWR & USO Movie Under the Stars featuring “The Incredibles”.

The USO is also hosting stilt walkers, hula hoopers, aerial flyers, fire dancers, and a variety of circus acts provided by Beyond Wings.

Performers will begin at 6:00pm followed by the movie at 8:00pm.

Movie Under the Stars will be held at the Fort Campbell Division Parade Field located on Desert Storm Avenue.

Bring your Family and enjoy a movie under the stars hosted by the USO.

Reserve one ticket per person please

  • This event is open to authorized ID Card holders
  • IDs will be checked upon arrival
  • Please bring your blankets and chairs for seating on the lawn
  • Food Truck food and beverages will be available for purchase
  • Restrooms available on site

Patrons are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family. Don’t forget to wear your Super Hero costumes!

Cost: Free

Registration Information

Register for tickets through Eventbrite. Please request a ticket for every person in your group.


