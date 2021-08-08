|
Fort Campbell MWR’s Movies Under the Stars features “The Incredibles” August 14th
Fort Campbell, KY – Join Fort Campbell’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) on Saturday, August 14th, 2021, for the August family-friendly MWR & USO Movie Under the Stars featuring “The Incredibles”.
The USO is also hosting stilt walkers, hula hoopers, aerial flyers, fire dancers, and a variety of circus acts provided by Beyond Wings.
Performers will begin at 6:00pm followed by the movie at 8:00pm.
Movie Under the Stars will be held at the Fort Campbell Division Parade Field located on Desert Storm Avenue.
Reserve one ticket per person please
Patrons are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages, food, blankets, chairs, and additional safe items to enhance the event for you and your family. Don’t forget to wear your Super Hero costumes!
Cost: Free
Registration Information
Register for tickets through Eventbrite. Please request a ticket for every person in your group.
