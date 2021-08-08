|
Marsha Blackburn Introduces Measure to Protect Federal Workers From Chinese Spies
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced a measure to prevent Beijing from seizing yet another opportunity to spy on the United States. Senator Blackburn’s amendment will ban federal employees from utilizing the digital yuan on a government-issued device.
“Communist China uses the digital yuan to track and surveil not just its citizens but anyone who utilizes the currency,” said Senator Blackburn. “Allowing federal employees to utilize the digital yuan would provide Beijing with yet another opportunity to spy on and steal from the US. Once China is in your wallet, they will never leave.”
Background
