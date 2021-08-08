Marsha Blackburn Introduces Measure to Protect Federal Workers From Chinese Spies

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced a measure to prevent Beijing from seizing yet another opportunity to spy on the United States. Senator Blackburn’s amendment will ban federal employees from utilizing the digital yuan on a government-issued device.

“Communist China uses the digital yuan to track and surveil not just its citizens but anyone who utilizes the currency,” said Senator Blackburn. “Allowing federal employees to utilize the digital yuan would provide Beijing with yet another opportunity to spy on and steal from the US. Once China is in your wallet, they will never leave.”

Background

This amendment will require the Office of Management and Budget to consult with various federal agencies within 60 days to develop standards and guidelines for executive agencies regarding the removal of any digital yuan from information technology.

The digital yuan is the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) digital currency. The digital yuan is entirely controlled by the PBOC and can be tracked and traced by the central bank. The digital yuan has been in the works since 2014, but only recently has the Chinese government released key features regarding the digital currency, including the ability of the government to know the exact details of what someone purchased and where.

