Nashville Sounds lose to Louisville Bats in extra innings, 7-6

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds held two different leads against the Louisville Bats on Saturday night, but ultimately fell 7-6 in 10 innings at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds have dropped three straight and four of five in the series.

Corey Ray had another big game for the Sounds’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a homer. He singled in the first against Riley O’Brien and scored on a two-run double by Dustin Peterson. Then Brice Turang got Peterson home with a sacrifice fly for a quick 3-0 lead, but Louisville tied the game in the second on a three-run homer by TJ Friedl off Josh Lindblom and took a 5-3 lead in the third on a two-run shot by Max Schrock.

Down 5-3 entering the sixth, the Sounds rallied and chased O’Brien from the game. Ray launched a home run to right field, his second of the series and sixth of the year.

Then Jamie Westbrook walked, stole second, and scored on a two-out double by Turang, his 10th RBI in 10 games as a Sound. Tim Adleman entered for Louisville, and Zach Green smoked a double to right-center to score Turang and give the Sounds a 6-5 lead.

Louisville tied the game in the seventh against Kyle Lobstein on a single by Jose Barrero, who has 19 RBIs against the Sounds this season in 16 games, and the Bats got an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th off Luke Barker (5-3) for the 7-6 final. Dauri Moreta (1-0) earned the win for Louisville.

The finale of the six-game set is Sunday afternoon at 12:00 CT. Right-hander Colin Rea (NR) will make his Sounds (50-39) debut, and left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (3-1, 3.69) is scheduled for the Bats (36-52).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 7-3 in extra innings following Saturday’s loss…Louisville is 5-9.

Corey Ray is 8-for-16 with two home runs in the series…he’s hit safely in seven consecutive games (13-for-28, .464).

Dustin Peterson went 1-for-4 and owns an eight-game hitting streak (10-for-30, .300).

The Sounds entered Saturday T-3rd in the Southeast Division, the first time since May 20th they were not in one of the top two spots in the division.

Box Score

Nashville 6, Louisville 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E Nashville 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 6 7 0 Louisville 0 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 13 1

