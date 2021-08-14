APSU Soccer plays Middle Tennessee in home exhibition match, Sunday

Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee

Sunday, August 15th, 2021 | 1:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Morgan Brothers Soccer Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team steps back into its own weight class when it plays a 1:00pm, Sunday, match against Middle Tennessee at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field to wrap up its preseason slate.

The Governors handily beat Bethel, 4-1, in their first exhibition match, led by a brace from fifth-year senior Claire Larose. Larose scored in the fifth and 21st minutes, with assists coming from freshmen Haley Patterson and Alec Baumgardt, respectively.

Baumgardt found the back of the net for herself in the 26th minute, taking a Rachel Bradberry pass and beating the Bethel goalkeeper.

After Bethel scored off a penalty kick, sophomore Isabel Petre notched the match’s final tally when she ripped a free-kick opportunity past the Bethel goalkeeper from just outside the 18-yard box.

A solid defensive effort from the Govs in the preseason opener saw the goaltending trio of Peyton Powell, Chloé Dion, and Katie Bahn have little work to do. Each goalie played one of the three 30-minute periods and Bethel’s only shot on target came on the aforementioned penalty kick.

The Governors final preseason test against the Blue Raiders should provide fourth-year head coach Naomi Kolarova a more accurate picture of where her team is heading into the 2021 season. The Blue Raiders knocked off Tennessee Tech, 2-0, in their first exhibition outing earlier in the week.

Sunday’s exhibition against Middle Tennessee will not be broadcast on ESPN+, however, Austin Peay State University will broadcast all seven regular-season home matches on ESPN+. For news and updates on everything APSU soccer, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University kicks off the regular season on the road with a 7:00pm, August 19th, match at Western Kentucky and a 1:00pm, August 22nd, match at Lipscomb. The APSU Governors play their home opener when they host Kansas State in a 7:00pm, August 27th, match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

