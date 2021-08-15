Marsha Blackburn Introduces Amendments To Push Back Against China’s Dominance

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is imploring her colleagues in the Senate to stand up to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Joe Biden has kowtowed to the Chinese Communist Party for far too long at the expense of the American people,” said Senator Blackburn. “Our lives and livelihoods cannot continue to suffer because of Biden’s ineptitude.”

“My amendments to Bernie’s budget offer Democrats a choice — stand with the genocidal Chinese Communist Party or the American people,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Senator Blackburn Introduced Amendments To:

Strengthen response capabilities against threats posed by the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China.

Prevent American funding of the Chinese Communist Party’s civil-military fusion strategy.

Establish network security architecture as part of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to support allied responses to maritime challenges.

Ensure competitiveness of American businesses against China.

Support higher education opportunities at National Centers of Excellence in Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to challenge China’s dominance on pharmaceutical manufacturing.

