Nashville Sounds lose to Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1

Nashville, TN – The struggles for the Nashville Sounds continued Thursday night in a 2-1 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park. With the loss, the Sounds have lost 12 of their last 15 games.

After a one-hour and 23-minute rain delay to start the game, former Vanderbilt Commodore Kyle Wright stymied the Sounds over seven strong innings.

The right-hander limited Nashville to one run on four hits and earned his sixth win of the season.

Nashville starter Josh Lindblom also turned in a strong performance with six solid innings.

Lindblom allowed two runs on four hits and notched his sixth quality start of the season. He struck out eight batters in a tough loss.

Gwinnett put single tallies on the board in the fifth and sixth inning to build a 2-0 lead against Lindblom and the Sounds. Eddie Rosario’s solo homer in the top of the sixth made it a 2-0 game.

Matt Lipka sparked a rally for Nashville in the bottom of the sixth when he singled with one out and promptly stole second base. He scored moments later when Daniel Vogelbach singled to right-center to score Lipka and trim the deficit to 2-1.

It remained 2-1 the rest of the way despite the Sounds putting runners in scoring position in each of the final two innings. Lipka doubled in the eighth inning and David Dahl doubled in the ninth but neither came in to score.

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Colin Rea (0-2, 8.10) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Bryce Elder (1-0, 3.60) for the Stripers.

The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Josh Lindblom turned in his 6 th quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) and threw a season-high 103 pitches.

quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) and threw a season-high 103 pitches. Matt Lipka (3-for-4) notched his 13 th multi-hit game with Nashville and 23 rd of the season.

multi-hit game with Nashville and 23 of the season. David Dahl has hit safely in all seven of his games with the Sounds…batting .414 (12-for-29) with 7 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 3 RBI.

Box Score

Gwinnett 2, Nashville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 6 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics