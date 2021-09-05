APSU Men’s Golf finishes EKU Fall Intercollegiate

Richmond, KY – Despite a final-round 70 from senior Micah Knisley, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team was unable to gain ground on the leaderboard at Saturday’s final round of the EKU Fall Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky.
Knisley moved up 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 43rd at 217 (74-73-70). Knisley got to even on the day by a three-birdie, three-bogey front-nine, and nine straight pars on the back; of his front-side birdies, one came at the 169-yard par-3 that yielded just 31 birdies on the week.
Adam Van Raden (73-70-75—218) was one shot behind Knisley on the leaderboard, with freshman Reece Britt (73-73-73—219) one shot behind him. Britt led the Govs and ranked ninth among all competitors with 38 pars.
Rodriguez was among the tournament leaders in par-5 scoring at 4.50 strokes per hole, including birdies on two of Saturday’s three par-5 offerings. Robinson (84-83-75—242) brought the lineup to a close and improved over each subsequent round.
Box Score
2021 EKU Intercollegiate
Arlington Richmond, KY
Dates: September 3rd-4th
|
16
|
Austin Peay State
|
298
|
287
|
289
|
874
|
T43
|
Micah Knisley (1)
|
74
|
73
|
70
|
217
|
T49
|
Adam Van Raden (2)
|
73
|
70
|
75
|
218
|
T59
|
Reece Britt (5)
|
73
|
73
|
73
|
219
|
T65
|
Jordan Rodriguez (3)
|
78
|
71
|
71
|
220
|
92
|
Morgan Robinson (4)
|
84
|
83
|
75
|
242
Next Up for APSU Men’s Golf
The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to action on September 27th in Madison, Illinois at the Southern Illinois-hosted Derek Dolenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Links.