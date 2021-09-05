APSU Men’s Golf finishes EKU Fall Intercollegiate

Richmond, KY – Despite a final-round 70 from senior Micah Knisley, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team was unable to gain ground on the leaderboard at Saturday’s final round of the EKU Fall Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky.

Knisley moved up 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 43rd at 217 (74-73-70). Knisley got to even on the day by a three-birdie, three-bogey front-nine, and nine straight pars on the back; of his front-side birdies, one came at the 169-yard par-3 that yielded just 31 birdies on the week.

Knisley was joined by Jordan Rodriguez and Morgan Robinson with birdies at No. 5 on Saturday.

Adam Van Raden (73-70-75—218) was one shot behind Knisley on the leaderboard, with freshman Reece Britt (73-73-73—219) one shot behind him. Britt led the Govs and ranked ninth among all competitors with 38 pars.

Rodriguez was among the tournament leaders in par-5 scoring at 4.50 strokes per hole, including birdies on two of Saturday’s three par-5 offerings. Robinson (84-83-75—242) brought the lineup to a close and improved over each subsequent round.

Box Score

2021 EKU Intercollegiate

Arlington Richmond, KY

Dates: September 3rd-4th

16 Austin Peay State 298 287 289 874 T43 Micah Knisley (1) 74 73 70 217 T49 Adam Van Raden (2) 73 70 75 218 T59 Reece Britt (5) 73 73 73 219 T65 Jordan Rodriguez (3) 78 71 71 220 92 Morgan Robinson (4) 84 83 75 242

Next Up for APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to action on September 27th in Madison, Illinois at the Southern Illinois-hosted Derek Dolenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Links.