72.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, September 5, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Men's Golf finishes EKU Fall Intercollegiate
Sports

APSU Men’s Golf finishes EKU Fall Intercollegiate

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf senior Micah Knisley finishes strong Saturday at EKU Fall Intercollegiate. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Golf senior Micah Knisley finishes strong Saturday at EKU Fall Intercollegiate. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's GolfRichmond, KY – Despite a final-round 70 from senior Micah Knisley, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team was unable to gain ground on the leaderboard at Saturday’s final round of the EKU Fall Intercollegiate, hosted by Eastern Kentucky.

Knisley moved up 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 43rd at 217 (74-73-70). Knisley got to even on the day by a three-birdie, three-bogey front-nine, and nine straight pars on the back; of his front-side birdies, one came at the 169-yard par-3 that yielded just 31 birdies on the week.

Knisley was joined by Jordan Rodriguez and Morgan Robinson with birdies at No. 5 on Saturday.

Adam Van Raden (73-70-75—218) was one shot behind Knisley on the leaderboard, with freshman Reece Britt (73-73-73—219) one shot behind him. Britt led the Govs and ranked ninth among all competitors with 38 pars.

Rodriguez was among the tournament leaders in par-5 scoring at 4.50 strokes per hole, including birdies on two of Saturday’s three par-5 offerings. Robinson (84-83-75—242) brought the lineup to a close and improved over each subsequent round.

Box Score

2021 EKU Intercollegiate
Arlington Richmond, KY
Dates: September 3rd-4th

16

Austin Peay State

298

287

289

874

T43

Micah Knisley (1)

74

73

70

217

T49

Adam Van Raden (2)

73

70

75

218

T59

Reece Britt (5)

73

73

73

219

T65

Jordan Rodriguez (3)

78

71

71

220

92

Morgan Robinson (4)

84

83

75

242


Next Up for APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to action on September 27th in Madison, Illinois at the Southern Illinois-hosted Derek Dolenc Invitational at Gateway National Golf Links.

Previous articleWeber releases Tips for Grilling Safely
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online