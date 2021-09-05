Clarksville Councilperson Ashlee Evans’ Newsletter for September 5th

Written by Ashlee Evans

City of Clarksville Councilperson Ward 11

Clarksville, TN – I hope all of you are doing well and enjoying your holiday weekend! (We love an extended weekend–I do recognize a lot of you do not have the privilege to have Labor Day off, and for yall…let me know how I can help make your day better <3)

This Regular Session was a LONG one! We heard from several potential candidates that are applying for the Ward 1 and Ward 5 vacancies.

I personally think that there was value and merit in every single person that came up to speak.

I will be taking the weekend to process my notes about everyone, and I hope that yall reach out to me and tell me who you’d pick as well!

Below, as always, is a summary of the meeting and how I voted.

Remember, the regular session now starts at 6:00pm (5:30pm for Public Comments)

Zoning Requests

1. ORD 16-2021-22 Amending the Zoning Ord relative to breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs. Agenda PG 74. Updated Ordinance after receiving input from business owners

Council Person Butler provided an amendment to this Ordinance with the input from Star Spangled Distillery. Amendment:

Change 4th bullet in each section from “screened from surrounding properties” to “fenced”

Change 2nd bullet from “25% of the gross floor area” to “50% of the gross floor area”

Bullet “2)” change “in the same building” to “on the same property”

My Vote: Yes Pass



2. ORD 19-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Madison Street and Tanglewood Drive from R-1 Single Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District. Ward 9

My Vote: No Pass

I voted “NO” because there were several folks who showed up advocating against this zoning. I also drove past this zoning and felt that 87 units of multi-family just wouldn’t be good for the already overwhelmed school system and sewage system in the area. We need to be advocating for SMART growth. I do recognize the need for affordable and multi-family housing.

3. ORD 20-2021 property located at the intersection of Darnell Place & Cedar Crest Dr. from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District. Ward 6

My Vote: Yes Pass



4. ORD 21-2021-22 property located at the southern terminus of Rufus Johnson Rd. from M-3 Planned Industrial District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District. Expand existing business. Ward 10

My Vote: Yes Pass



5. ORD 22-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Ishee Dr. & Ringgold Rd. from AG Agricultural District to R-6 Single Family Residential District and R-2 Single Family Residential District. This property will be cut off at 250 Units (historical est. is 317) due to only having one entrance/exit, parts of this property are also located in a flood plain. Ward 5

My Vote: No Pass

I voted “NO” on this Ordinance because it would introduce 250+ new houses, at least 500 new cars, and 500+ new people onto Ringgold Rd. There was no REAL solution to the one entry and exit issue that presents itself when you build a development with more than 250 homes. It just wouldn’t be safe in case of an emergency. I did like that the developer wanted to preserve green space and work with the city on connecting the blue way. However, safety and smart growth come first. Even though this would have been an 8-10 year project, the city does not have any plans to fix the infrastructure on Ringgold.



6. ORD 23-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Needmore Road & East Boy Scout Road from AG Agricultural District to R-1 Single Family Residential District. Ward 8

My Vote: Yes Pass

7. ORD 24-2021-22 property located at the southern frontage of Cave Springs Road east of Danko Lane from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District. Ward 4

My Vote: Yes Pass

8. ORD 25-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road & Allen Road from AG Agricultural District and C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District to AG Agricultural District and R-4 Multiple Family Residential District. Ward 5

Moved back to the Planning Commission

9. ORD 26-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Fairview Lane & W. Rossview Road from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-6 Single Family Residential District. Ward 11

My Vote: Yes Pass

This would only bring 5 units to the area.

10. RESOLUTION 17-2021-22 Authorizing reapplication for a zone change on property located on Boy Scout Road west of Needmore Road; request of John M. and James R. Clark (¾ majority approval required) Ward 8

My Vote: Yes Pass





Consent Agenda

All items on the consent agenda were passed with the exception of item #5 which failed.



1. ORDINANCE 109-2020-21 (Second Reading) Amending the Official Code relative to Short Term Rentals (individual owners) Agenda PG 92

2. ORDINANCE 3-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Official Code to establish responsibilities for the Department of Information Technology and the Chief Information Officer, and establishing regulations for acquisition of technology resources

3. ORDINANCE 4-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance pertaining to Historic and Design Overlay Districts

4. ORDINANCE 5-2021-22 (Second Reading) Authorizing an agreement for the purchase of an easement right-of-way for the Whitfield Road-Needmore Road intersection improvements and to convey city property in exchange therefore

5. ORDINANCE 6-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Reda Home Builders, Inc. for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Twin Rivers Road and Nolen Road from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

6. ORDINANCE 7-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Lynda Ann Holt Conner, Stanley Ross, Harvill Ross, PLLC – Agent, for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Wilson Road and Old Farmers Road from C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District and R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-5 Residential District.

7. ORDINANCE 8-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Krueckeberg, LLC, Stanley Ross, Harville Ross, PLLC – Agent, for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Highway 76 & Little Hope Road from R-1 Single Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District.

8. ORDINANCE 9-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Bret and Patricia Logan, Tiffany McKeethen – Agent, for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Peterson Lane & Old Trenton Road from AG Agricultural District to R-1 Single Family Residential District.

9. ORDINANCE 10-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of SDRA Holdings, LLC, Allen Moser – Agent, for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Franklin Street & Hornberger Lane from R-3 Three Family Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District.

10. ORDINANCE 11-2021-22 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Thomas Neal Bateman for Zone Change on property located at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard & Old Trenton Road from M-2 General Industrial District to C-5 Highway & Arterial Commercial District.

11. ORDINANCE 13-2021-22 (Second Reading) Authorizing the mayor or his designee to enter into an agreement and convey a transmission line structure easement, guy rights easement, and access road easement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (Little Hope Road and Arrow Lane)

12. RESOLUTION 11-2021-22 Approving a Certificate of Compliance for sale of wine at Hanyang Oriental Market (100 Tiny Town Road)

13. RESOLUTION 12-2021-22 Approving appointments to Economic Development Council, Parking Commission, and Tree Board:

Common Design Review Board: Gail Longton (reappointment) – October 2021 through September 2026

Development Council: Wallace Redd (reappointment) – July 2021 through June 2023

Parking Commission: Andy Kean (reappointment), David Shelton (replace Carol Clark-term expired) – August 2021 – September 2023

Tree Board: Linda Friend (replace Dottie Mann – term expired) – August 2021 – June 2024, Levi Main (replace Joey Redman) – August 2021- June 2024 14. Adoption of Minutes: August 5th

Finance Committee

1. ORD 80-2020-22 Amending the official code relative to the Internal Service Fund.

Suggested that this gets postponed indefinitely due to this being former Council Person Knights Ordinance

Postponed Indefinitely



2. ORD 14-2021-22 Amending the code relative to purchasing (discrimination)

My Ordinance, adding verbiage “Sexual Orientation, and Gender Identity”

My Vote: Yes Pass



3. ORD 15-2021-22 Amending the code relative to equal employment opportunity.

My Ordinance, adding the verbiage “Sexual Orientation, and Gender Identity”

My Vote: Yes Pass



4. ORD 17-2021-22 Waiving credit card processing fees or CTS (Clarksville Transit System)

My Vote: Yes Pass

5.Amending the FY22 Operational and Captial Budget to carry forward prior-year appropriations and amend for newly identified items.

There was an emergency amendment added for the Customs House Museum for $32,000 to replace their air conditioning unit.

My Vote: Yes Pass



6. RES 13-2021-22 Approving an economic impact plan for the 518 Madison Development area.

This is a TIF district and is being used for housing. TIF was not mentioned in the packet. There was a news article write-up about this and there was a BIG problem with parking that could not be addressed. I will reach out to the developer.

My Vote: Yes Pass

I voted in favor of this TIF because it would help solve a lot of the environmental issues relating to buried gas tanks and they are also reserving a portion of the development for low-income individuals.

7. RES 15-2021-22 Authorizing a memorandum of understanding with Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers

My Vote: Yes Pass



8. RES 16-2021-22 Authorizing an interlocal agreement with Montgomery County pertaining to division of 2021 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant fund allocations and administration and use of such funds.

My Vote: Yes Pass

Public Safety Committee

1. RES 1-2021-22 Interlocal agreement with CPD, Fire Rescue, Montgomery County Volunteer Fire, EMS, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s office. “Handle with Care”

My Vote: Yes Pass

Legislative Liason Committee

1. RES 14-2020-21 Adopting the City of Clarksville’s Legislative Agenda for consideration by the 112th Tennessee General Assembly. Agenda PG 233

My Vote: Yes Pass

New Bussiness

Your concerns about the agenda are always welcome.

Clarksville City Council is set to appoint Council Persons for Ward 1 and 5 on September 7th. Please Respond With Your Favorite Candidate

BE BLESSED! <3

Important

Let me know your opinions regarding the decisions that were made in the first readings during this session. I will always carefully consider your voice :)

Remember that you can always view the agenda here: https://www.cityofclarksville.com/AgendaCenter

And live stream meetings here: https://www.cityofclarksville.com/591/City-Meetings-Recorded-Videos or on Facebook on the “City of Clarksville Tn Government” page.