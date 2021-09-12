Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls to Indiana State in Five Sets

Terre Haute, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a five-set match (25-21, 26-28, 25-22, 22-25, 8-15) to host Indiana State to conclude its weekend at the Sycamore Invitational. The Governors were led by junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell who had a season-high 18 kills in the loss.

The Govs took an early lead with a 25-21 victory in the first set, but a back-and-forth second frame led to overtime and fell in favor of the Sycamores, as they tied the match with a 28-26 win.

Indiana State forced a fifth set after a 25-22 victory in the match’s penultimate frame, but a fifth set plagued by a .150 hitting percentage and four errors led to the Govs’ defeat against the host school.

Brooke Moore and Tegan Seyring each recorded 15-kill performances for the Govs. Moore also notched her fifth double-double of the season with 12 digs.

Setters Kelsey Mead and Caroline Waite each recorded 30-plus assists in the outing, with Mead leading the way with 32 and 16 digs and Waite tallying 31 assists and 12 digs.

Box Score

Austin Peay 3, Indiana State 5

1 2 3 4 5 F Austin Peay 25 26 25 22 8 2 Indiana State 21 28 22 25 15 3

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team concludes its four-week, season-opening road trip in the Bluegrass State at Western Kentucky for the WKU Volleyball Invitational. The APSU Govs open the invitational with matches against St. John’s and Western Kentucky at 10:30am and 6:30pm, respectively, on Friday, September 17th. The Govs wrap up the tournament with a 3:30pm, Saturday match against Ohio.