Nashville Symphony to hold Concert at Downtown Commons September 23rd

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Downtown Commons will host the prestigious Nashville Symphony on the evening of September 23rd, 2021.

Beginning at 7:00pm, the community will have the option to enjoy a variety of music on the lawn by some of the country’s most talented musicians. Chairs will be available for the first 500 guests in attendance.

The Nashville Symphony has been an integral part of Middle Tennessee and Music City since 1946. Performing over 150 concerts a year, they are an established leader in Nashville’s growing arts and cultural community.

Local food trucks: Gray Smoke Barbecue, Tennessee Kettle Corn, and Driving You Donuts are scheduled to be on Main Street before and during the show. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale by Ajax Distributing Company, with all proceeds benefiting United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



The Nashville Symphony’s Fall Concert is sponsored by Benefits, Inc. and Jack B. Turner and Associates.

To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn