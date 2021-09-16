Series History between Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – The Titans and Seahawks have met 17 times during the regular season and postseason. The Seahawks lead the series 10-7, although the Titans have won the lone playoff game between the clubs. Seattle has won eight of the last 11 matchups.

The Seahawks visited Nissan Stadium most recently on September 24th, 2017. The Titans used 115 rushing yards by DeMarco Murray and two touchdown passes by Marcus Mariota to pull out a 33-27 win. Murray picked up 75 of his rushing yards on a touchdown run.

The last time the Titans and Seahawks met at Lumen Field was October 13th, 2013. The score was tied 10-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks surged ahead for a 20-13 victory. The Seahawks defense limited Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to 171 yards and intercepted two of his passes.

In a memorable 2009 season finale at Lumen Field (January 3rd, 2010), Titans running back Chris Johnson became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season, and he also set a new NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage in a season. His final carry of the day resulted in a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a 17-13 win.

The Seahawks began to play as an expansion team in the NFC West in 1976. One season later, they were moved to the AFC West and played the then-Houston Oilers for the first time. The Oilers won the initial meeting (November 20th) by a 22-10 final score.

In a 1987 Wild Card Playoff game, the Oilers defeated the Seahawks at the Astrodome 23-20 in overtime. It was the Oilers’ first playoff victory since the 1979 season.

The Seahawks migrated from the AFC West to the NFC West to begin the 2002 season, when the league was realigned to eight four-team divisions. The same year Lumen Field opened. Prior to that, the Seahawks played their home games at the Kingdome.

Most Recent Games

2005 Week 15 • Dec. 18, 2005 • SEAHAWKS 28 at Titans 24

The Seahawks scored touchdowns on their first two possessions. Titans defensive end Antwan Odom blocks his first career field goal and the Titans rebound to score 24 consecutive points. The Seahawks regain the lead with a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter after the Titans fail to convert on fourth-and-one from the Seattle six-yard line. Despite the loss, Titans quarterback Steve McNair throws for a total of 310 yards and two touchdowns.

2009 Week 17 • Jan. 3, 2010 • TITANS 17 at Seahawks 13

Chris Johnson scores both of Tennessee’s touchdowns and rushes for 134 yards, making him the sixth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a single season. Titans defense holds the Seahawks to only 16 first downs and one touchdown and sacks Matt Hasselbeck three times. With the victory, the Titans went 8-2 in their last 10 games, becoming the first team in NFL history to finish with a .500 record after an 0-6 start.

2013 Week 6 • Oct. 13, 2013 • Titans 13 at SEAHAWKS 20

The Seahawks score 13 unanswered points in the second half after the Titans take a 10-7 halftime lead. Marshawn Lynch rushes for two touchdowns, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson goes 23-of-31 for 257 yards and added 61 rushing yards. After a botched field goal by the Seahawks, Jason McCourty returns a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback for the second consecutive week with Jake Locker out with hip and knee injuries.

2017 Week 3 • Sept. 24, 2017 • Seahawks 27 at TITANS 33

The Titans score 24 points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter Marcus Mariota completes touchdown passes to Rishard Matthews (55 yards) and Jonnu Smith (24 yards). DeMarco Murray rushes for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and the team totals 195 yards on the ground. Ryan Succop makes all five field goal attempts. Seattle’s Russell Wilson passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns.