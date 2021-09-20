Top Austin Peay State University Student Awards go to Two recent Mathematics Graduates

Clarksville, TN – A pair of recent Austin Peay State University (APSU) mathematics graduates won the University’s two top student awards earlier this year during APSU’s Student Organization and Leader Awards. Kara Underwood received the William McClure Drane Award, and Sara Grey earned the Harvill-Civitan Citizenship Award.

The Drane Award is presented every year to an outstanding member of the graduating class on the basis of character, scholarship, leadership, and service to the University. Austin Peay State University faculty and selected staff nominate and vote on the award’s recipient.

Underwood, originally from Vanleer, graduated from Austin Peay State University in May with a Bachelor of Science with a concentration in mathematics education. While a student, she worked with the Soaring with Mathematics Summer Camp, helping high school students study math concepts.

She also served as a structured learning assistant, leading mathematics and statistics workshops for her fellow APSU students.

In addition to consistently making APSU’s Dean’s List, she was a member of the Pi Mu Epsilon Math Honors Society, the APSU Galois Math Club, and the APSU Student Alumni Association. She was also the recipient of the Department of Mathematics and Statics Outstanding Sophomore Award in 2019, and the APSU Academic Support Center Star Award.

The Harvill Award is presented each year to a graduating senior who has made an outstanding contribution to good citizenship during their college career. Austin Peay faculty and selected staff nominate and vote on the award’s recipient.

Grey, a graduate of Sheboygan South High School in Wisconsin, earned her Bachelor of Science degree, with a concentration in secondary education, in May. She served as vice president of the Galois Math Club, volunteered as a first friend with the Office of Study Abroad and International Education, and participated in a service-learning study-abroad trip to Jamaica.

Grey also served on the APSU College of STEM Student Advisory Board, performed in the University’s annual “Vagina Monologues” performance, received the 2020 Dr. Nell Rayburn Award for High Impact Practices, and presented at the 2021 Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics.