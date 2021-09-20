Tennessee Senator Bill Powers says Senate District 22 will benefit from $756,078 in Highway Safety Grants

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) today praised the award of $756,078 in grants designed to promote public safety on roads in Senate District 22. The district consists of Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County.

“These grants will give our local communities additional funds that should help upgrade their efforts to make our roads safer and to protect our citizens from those who drink and drive,” said Senator Powers. “The overall goal is to reduce crashes and injuries and to save lives.”

The funds will be disbursed by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO). The grants are provided to agencies that successfully applied for funding that meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards and vary by county based on those applications. Grant applications must be in line with THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

The Grants Include:

Montgomery County

$4,325 to the Austin Peay State University Police Department for high visibility enforcement;

$125,000 to the Clarksville Police Department for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement;

$37,704 to the Clarksville Police Department for motorcycle safety;

$28,850 to the Clarksville Police Department for distracted driving education;

$15,000 to the Clarksville Police Department for bicycle and pedestrian safety;

$59,500 to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for police traffic services (multiple violations); and

$260,600 to the 19th District Tennessee District Attorney General (shared with Robertson County) for DUI prosecution

Houston County

$5,000 for the Erin Police Department for high visibility enforcement;

$5,000 to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for high visibility enforcement

Stewart County

$4999 to the Dover Police Department high visibility enforcement.

Also, Stewart County and Houston County will benefit from the $210,100 grant awarded to the 23rd Judicial District for DUI prosecution. It will be shared with Cheatham County, Dickson County, and Humphreys County which are also in the judicial district.