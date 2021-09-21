Clarksville Police Department to conduct High Visibility Engagement Traffic Safety Event

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 from 11:00am to 2:00pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will conduct a city-wide High Visibility Engagement Traffic Safety Event.

Clarksville Police Officers will be conducting increased traffic monitoring and enforcement focused on crash hotspot locations within the city limits.

Areas of focus will be the following roadways:

Needmore Road (new speed limit enforcement: 35 mph)

Madison Street

CPD encourages everyone to slow down to the posted speed limits, obey traffic signals and never drink and drive.