TBI arrests Seven Men in Cookeville for Human Trafficking

Cookeville, TN – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports seven men to face felony charges following an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee.

The two-day joint operation by the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Cookeville Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway sought to identify individuals seeking to purchase illicit sex from minors and recover potential victims of human trafficking.

On Wednesday and Thursday, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

Those arrested include:

Michael Blair (DOB 8/5/1953), Sparta: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Daniel Dubree (DOB 1/6/1980), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

Christopher Garcia-Perez (DOB 1/1/2003), Washington, NC: Patronizing Prostitution Of A Minor

Steven Howard (DOB 4/2/1963), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

Jonathan McDonald (DOB 12/2/1983), Sparta: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

David McGee (DOB 6/2/1995), Cookeville: Trafficking For A Commercial Sex Act

Eric Trobaugh (DOB 9/23/1987), Celina: Patronizing Prostitution Of A Minor, Soliciting Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

The operation had the support of Grow Free/Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and WillowBend Farms, which work to provide wraparound services to survivors of human trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and the TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com