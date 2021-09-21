Roxy Regional Theatre presents “Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days” on October 1st and 2nd

Clarksville, TN – With a nod to yesteryear, the Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with Clarksville’s oldest professional live theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, this fall to recreate an old-time radio show from the 1940s.

Traditional big band music will combine with radio skits, vintage advertisements, and maybe a war newsflash or two at the “Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, October 1st, and Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 7:30pm.

In the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre, The Jazz Project will present music from the popular big bands of the 1940s, including Glenn Miller, Les Brown, Gene Krupa, and the Andrew Sisters. The evenings’ featured vocalist will be Charlie King, singing such all-time favorites such as “A Foggy Day,” “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and “It Had to Be You.”

Tickets to “Cumberland Winds Jazz Project: 1940s Radio Days” are $15.00 and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults. The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.