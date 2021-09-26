Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis’ Oliver Andersson gets win in final day of ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Knoxville, TN – Senior Oliver Andersson picked up a three-set victory over Dayton’s Georgi Macrodiev in the Consolation Round of 32 for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Saturday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.
Andersson fell in two close sets to Chattanooga’s Ryan Mudre, concluding his run in the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals.
Frederic Schlossmann dropped a pair of 6-2 decisions in his Round of 32 matchup against 16th-ranked Stepan Holis.
In doubles, the Govs tandem of Schlossmann and Anton Damberg fell in a close, 8-7 (6) battle against Mudre and Jacob Marshall from UTC.
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men's tennis team will have next week off before they host their annual APSU Hidden Duel, October 8th-9th.
APSU Govs Day Three Match Results
Singles Round of 32
Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Georgi Macrodiev (Dayton) 6-3, 6-7 (7), [12-10]
(16) Stepan Holis def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) 6-2, 6-2
Singles Round of 16
Ryan Mudre (Chattanooga) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU) 7-6 (4), 6-3
Doubles
Mudre / Marshall (Chattanooga) def. Damberg / Schlossmann (APSU) 8-7 (6)