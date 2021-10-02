73.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, October 2, 2021
Education

Austin Peay State University to host Community Sustainability Forum on October 9th

APSU Community Sustainability to Showcase Green Practices

News Staff
By News Staff
Community Sustainability Forum to be held at Austin Peay State University. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – On Saturday morning, October 9th, 2021 during Austin Peay State University’s Homecoming festivities, the APSU Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability will host a Community Sustainability Forum, highlighting green practices through expert presentations and a vendor fair.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification program, will take place from 8:30am-11:00am at Austin Peay State University’s Outdoor Education Center, 530 York Street.

“I’m excited to invite our community to the new outdoor education center to learn from local suitability leaders,” Olivia Herron, APSU sustainability coordinator, said. “I hope they leave feeling confident that they can make a positive difference in their environment.”

From 9:00am-10:00am, the fair will feature brief presentations from community experts on topics like at-home composting, native gardening, and Clarksville’s beautiful outdoor recreation spaces. The vendor fair will occur before and after the formal presentations, with local businesses and non-profits promoting their contributions to the community, answering questions, and offering opportunities to get involved. 

Vendors include:

  • Austin Peay Campus Sustainability
  • APSU’s Southeastern Grasslands Initiative
  • Beekeepers Association
  • Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification program
  • Clarksville Recyclers
  • Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
  • Compost Company
  • Cumberland River Compact
  • Friends of Dunbar Cave
  • LightWave Solar
  • Master Gardeners
  • Clarksville Gas and Water
  • Red Knight
  • The Sierra Club


The forum is free and open to the public. Limited parking is available on York Street. Additional parking will be available in the parking lot at the corner of Robb and Forbes avenues.

In the event of rain, the event will take place in the APSU Morgan University Center, Room 103.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
