Austin Peay State University gets straight sets win over SIU Edwardsville at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team celebrated the jersey retirement of Isabel Canedo-Reagan with its second straight three-set Ohio Valley Conference victory (25-19, 25-10, 25-18) over SIU Edwardsville, Saturday afternoon at the Winfield Dunn Center.

Prior to the match, Austin Peay State University retired the #6 jersey of the 1992 OVC Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-OVCselection, making Canedo-Reagan the first player in program history to have their jersey retired.

The Govs controlled momentum throughout the entirety of the match and only trailed once in their win over the Cougars.

Fifth-year senior Brooke Moore led the Govs in kills 15 on a .419 hitting percentage – her second-highest mark of the season.

Mikayla Powell and Maggie Keenan both had efficient afternoons, with Powell tying her season-high in hitting percentage with a .438 clip and adding four blocks and a pair of digs.

Keenan had a team-high .750 hitting percentage with six kills and four blocks—the sophomore’s 11th match of the season with at least a quartet of blocks.

Austin Peay State University’s win marked the eighth straight over the Cougars, tying the team’s longest active winning streak over an opponent (Tennessee State).

Austin Peay pulled away early in the first set with a 5-1 run to take a 10-5 lead and never allowed SIUE to trim the deficit to under two. Moore and Keenan combined for 10 kills in the set and the Govs took the early lead with a 25-19 victory.

The Govs extended their lead with a dominant 25-10 second-set win, allowing the Cougars to collect just five kills while posting five errors.

Austin Peay State University finished off the weekend sweep of SIUE with another strong defensive performance in the third set.

Austin Peay head coach Taylor Mott

On consecutive 3-0 matches over SIUE

This weekend we talked about once we get up in a match, to finish it. I was pleasantly surprised that we did it twice after struggling to last weekend against Morehead State.

On the defense

When our blockers are doing a good job, it’s easier to play defense. Obviously, we got to play them yesterday and picked up on some tendencies, but today I thought we did a really good job…SIUE runs a really fast pace that can make it hard to get two blockers up, but today we knew that was coming and did a good job against it.

On the depth of the team

It’s a blessing and a curse. Sometimes we have girls on the bench that could definitely be out there and do as good of a job as anyone else. We really used our preseason to try different lineups for different situations and we have kind of eased into a lineup that has been working for us. It can be hard for the girls on the sidelines at times, but I am really proud of all our girls for how well we’ve performed.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team will travel to Louisville to take on Bellarmine on Tuesday, October 5th at 5:00pm before traveling to face Tennessee Tech, October 8th-9th, in Cookeville.

Box Score

SIU Edwardsville 0, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 F SIU Edwardsville 19 10 18 0 Austin Peay 25 25 25 3

Match Details

Set SIU Edwardsville Austin Peay K E TA % K E TA % 1 10 4 37 0.162 19 7 43 0.279 2 5 5 33 0 17 1 33 0.485 3 10 9 31 0.032 12 3 33 0.273 25 18 101 .069 48 11 109 .339

Game Leaders

SIU Edwardsville Leaders

Kills Hummert, Sydney (9), Treichel, Julia (7), Christian, Savannah (3) Aces Hummert, Sydney (2), Hurst, Grace (1), Manaois, Leila (1) Blocks Christian, Savannah (2), Vineyard, Jessica (2), Ranstead, Ainsley (2) Assists Drifka, Alyse (13), Beekman, Grace (4), Kijowski, Nicole (2) Digs Hurst, Grace (13), Hummert, Sydney (7), Drifka, Alyse (6)

Austin Peay Leaders