Clarksville Police Department reports Hit and Run involving a Juvenile on a Bicycle

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is currently investigating a Hit and Run of a ten (10) year old female, who was riding her bicycle in the area Sikorsky Lane and Raven Road. The incident occurred around 1:30pm on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021.

The child’s father took her to the hospital, where she is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

It was reported that the hit-and-run vehicle involved was a Red SUV. Clarksville Police Officers searched the area but did not find the vehicle. They are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the vehicle or may have witnessed an SUV leaving the area.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Officer Headley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5683.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.