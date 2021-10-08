Clarksville Police Department announces Six Officers Graduate from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On October 1st, 2021, six Clarksville Police Department officers graduated from the twelve (12) week basic police school, Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

The CPD officers are Shawn Galvin*, Emily Ventura, John Gonzalez, Nathan Eaton, Stephen Salazar and Matthew Hensley.

They were hired on June 7th, 2021 and completed 5 weeks of in-house training before attending the academy.

The recently graduated officers will complete three (3) weeks of post academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s) around October 25th.

The FTO program consists of three (3) phases, for a total of fourteen (14) weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.

*Officer Shawn Galvin received the “Casey-Fowler-Williamson Leadership Award”. Officer Galvin served as the class leader for the first 10 weeks of the academy and was chosen by the TLETA instructors to receive this award based on the leadership skills displayed.