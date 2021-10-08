Recent Matchups between Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995.

For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002 they have been members of the

AFC South.

The teams have met a total of 53 times, with the Titans holding a 32-21 advantage.

For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the they exchanged wins once again before the Titans took both games in 2020.

The most recent Titans-Jaguars matchup was December 13th, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field. Derrick Henry rushed for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns to power the Titans to a 31-10 victory.

The last trip by the Jaguars to Nissan Stadium was Week 2 of the 2020 season (September 20th), when the visitors overcame a 30-17 deficit to tie the score at 30-30 in the fourth quarter. However, Stephen Gostkowski delivered a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in regulation to lift the Titans to a 33-30 victory.

The Titans and Jaguars have met five times on Thursday Night Football. The last occasion was September 19th, 2019. The Jaguars won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars then-rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter in the contest.

On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for a then-franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.

The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.

The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.

Most Recent Matchups

2019 Week 3 • Sept. 19, 2019 • Titans 7 at JAGUARS 20

The Jaguars score 14 points in the first quarter, including a touchdown on a possession resulting from a muffed Titans punt return. Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew II tosses two touchdown passes. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is sacked nine times, with Calais Campbell accounting for three sacks and Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot accounting for two sacks each.

Derrick Henry rushes for the Titans’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Leonard Fournette is held to negative rushing yards before a 69-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

2019 Week 12 • Nov. 24, 2019 • Jaguars 20 at TITANS 42

After leading 7-3 at halftime, the Titans score 28 points in the third quarter to tie a franchise record for third-quarter scoring. Derrick Henry rushes for 159 and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard touchdown and then a seven yard touchdown on the offense’s next play. The Titans offense scores on three consecutive scrimmage plays. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns and rushes for two touchdowns for the first time in his career.

A.J. Brown leads team with 135 receiving yards on four catches, including a 65-yard score.

2020 Week 2 • Sept. 20, 2020 • Jaguars 30 at TITANS 33

Stephen Gostkowski boots a game-winning 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter, and outside linebacker Harold Landry III seals the win with an interception off Gardner Minshew II on the subsequent Jaguars series. Minshew II is 30-of-45 for 339 with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Ryan Tannehill is 18-of-24 for 239 yards and four touchdowns (145.7 passer rating). The Titans build leads of 14-0 and 30-17 before the Jaguars tie the score at 30-30 in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Jonnu Smith leads the Titans with 84 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

2020 Week 14 • Dec. 13, 2020 • TITANS 31 at Jaguars 10

The Titans never trail after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, and they score 24 consecutive points, including 10 points in the final minute of the first half. Derrick Henry rushes for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with his yardage total ranking fifth in franchise history for a single game.

Ryan Tannehill passes for 212 and two scores, while A.J. Brown catches seven passes for 112 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown. Jaguars starting quarterback Mike Glennon is replaced by Gardner Minshew II in the second half.