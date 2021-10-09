APSU vocal professor Penelope Shurmate to perform in National Finals on Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s own Dr. Penelope Shumate is one of 12 finalists in the Artists Division in the Camille Coloratura Awards vocal competition. The competition began with almost 90 national contestants. The finalists’ concert can be viewed on Facebook on October 9th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Shumate is a lyric coloratura soprano. She sings arias, which are self-contained selections for one voice from larger works. Coloratura arias are full of vocal runs, trills, wide leaps and other virtuosic elements. Shumate’s two entries are comprised of long legato lines, which are smooth and flowing lyrical phrases.

There are operas, which contain a plot, and oratorios with no plot. Shumate did arias of both types for her entry. Arias are always solos.

Shumate applied to the Camille Coloratura Vocal competition last year. She faced stiff competition from around the United States and didn’t make the finals.

“I thought I needed more exciting arias, so I learned three new coloratura arias and made a much higher quality video,” Shumate said. “I hoped that extra work would help me, and it did.”

Shumate picked arias with fast-moving coloratura.

“The other singers are extraordinary so I’m just happy to be included with them,” Shumate said.