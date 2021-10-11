APSU Volleyball’s Mikayla Powell named OVC Newcomer of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball junior right-side hitter Mikayla Powell helped lead the Governors to a pair of wins last week and was named the Ohio Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Week, Tuesday.

Powell recorded 37 kills (3.08/set) and a .264 attack percentage across the Govs’ three-match road trip.

The Raymore, Missouri native had eight kills in a three-set win over Bellarmine, Tuesday, before tallying a team-high 17 kills in the first of two matches against Tennessee Tech over the weekend.

Powell’s 17-kill performance was one shy of her season high set September 11th at Indiana State.

The reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Year recorded her sixth double-digit kill performance of the season in the final contest against the Golden Eagles, continuing a streak of seven matches where she has posted at least eight kills.

Powell is the first Gov to receive the OVC’s Newcomer of the Week award since fellow teammate Tegan Seyring received the award, November 11th, 2019.

Powell is currently second on the team in both kills (174) and blocks (48).

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Murray State 6:00pm, Wednesday, for a midweek matchup against the Racers. The two rivals have each captured 42 victories in a series that dating back to 1982.