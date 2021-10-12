Clarksville Police Department reports multi vehicle accident on McClure Bridge

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a multiple vehicle wreck on 48/13 at the McClure Bridge. The wreck happened at approximately 7:53pm, and involved three (3) vehicles including an overturned Semi-Tractor trailer carrying a load of sheetrock.

All lanes are currently shut down.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared. There are no reported injuries at this time.

It is expected that the roadway will be closed for the next couple of hours until the debris can be cleared and vehicles moved.