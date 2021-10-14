Planters Bank Presents… “Psyco” at Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Join the Master of Suspense on a chilling journey as an ill-fated traveler meets one of cinema’s most notorious psychopaths when Planters Bank Presents… Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psyco” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, October 17th, 2021 at 2:00pm.

One of the most shocking films of all time, Hitchcock’s landmark masterpiece changed the thriller genre forever.

Ill-fated traveler Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) goes on the run after stealing $40,000 from one of her employer’s clients. Taking a wrong turn in a storm, she arrives at the isolated Bates Motel and falls prey to the motel’s strange proprietor, the twitchy Norman (Anthony Perkins), who is constantly at the beck and call of his unseen mother.

Rating: R / Running time: 109 minutes / Release year: 1960 / Director: Alfred Hitchcock / Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $10.00 (adults) and $5.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions.

Health and Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.