Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 20th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 20th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Luna is a young female Retriever/Schnauzer mix. She will be a medium-sized girl. She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed, and really just wants to find her forever home. With her breed mix she will do well in an active home. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Mindy is a very young, female Calico kitten with the sweetest face. She is up to date on all vaccinations and litter trained. If you are looking for a great companion, then Mindy might be your girl!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Maine is a short-haired tabby kitten who was living at a park. Those trying to care for her noticed she had a limp and turned her into rescue for help. She is about 4-5 months old and a full vet check showed no medical reason for her limp and they hope it will lessen with time. She is very sweet-natured and loves affection. Her new family will need to be protective of her as they watch her progress. Maine is up to date on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained.

Maine is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00 or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Olivia is a 6-month-old, female, Black and White Tuxedo kitten. She is current on all vaccinations, spayed, litter trained, dewormed, and had a flea and tick treatment. She is very friendly, affectionate and does enjoy the company of other cats.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Maddie is a one-year-old Hound mix. She is up to date on vaccinations, on heartworm prevention, and spayed. She is on the smaller side for her breed mix, weighing in at about 30 pounds. She does well with other dogs, unsure about kids or cats so a meet and greet is always advised. Maddie would be a great addition to any family!

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Atti) is an energetic, handsome 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix with a pretty brindle coat. He is crate trained, current on vaccinations and neutered. He loves children and is so curious about everything they do. He loves to play but might do better with older children due to his energy levels. Prefers a no cat home, but does fine with polite, social dogs. He would do well with Fly ball, agility or long walks/runs to help channel that energy and bonding with his new people. Through no fault of his own, Atti has been waiting for his forever home for quite a while.

This sweet guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Ripley is a sweet, 11-month-old Great Dane /Boxer mix. Ripley has a pretty brindle coat and will be on the extra-large size. He is very playful, friendly, curious, and smart! He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, and microchipped. He absolutely loves playing with other dogs but might not realize his size so meet and greets are advised. Ripley’s potential family should either be familiar with giant breeds or have some knowledge of the breeds to make sure he will be a good fit.

You can find Ripley through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sugar is the sweetest male Pit Bull terrier mix. He is about 2 years old. He is not neutered yet, but current on rabies vaccinations. Sugar enjoys playing with other dogs and just wants to be loved. Unfortunately, Sugar was shot in his front paw and the rescue is taking care of his needs and nursing him back to health. Even his injury hasn’t stopped him from being a happy boy and he will be able to go to his new home once he is healed.

If you are looking for a great companion and think Sugar would be a perfect fit and for more information on him, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592