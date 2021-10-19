Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Matthias Anderson

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthias maybe with his non-custodial father Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder.

Matthias has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 ft tall, weighs 50lbs. He was last seen wearing red Nike shorts, red Nike shirt, no shoes.

Tristan Anderson is 22 y/o, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds.

Matthias and Tristan may be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van, similar to this one, with TN license plate DRY 381.

If you have seen Matthias Anderson or Tristan Anderson, or have any information as to their whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423.442.1212. Or call TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.