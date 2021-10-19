53.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeNewsTennessee Bureau of Investigation issues AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Matthias Anderson
News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Matthias Anderson

News Staff
By News Staff
AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson
AMBER Alert issued for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert for 4-year-old Matthias Noah Anderson on behalf of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthias maybe with his non-custodial father Tristan Anderson, who has warrants for aggravated kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder.


Matthias has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 ft tall, weighs 50lbs. He was last seen wearing red Nike shorts, red Nike shirt, no shoes.

Tristan Anderson
Tristan Anderson

Tristan Anderson is 22 y/o, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds.

They maybe in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van similar to the one pictured here.
They may be in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van similar to the one pictured here.

Matthias and Tristan may be traveling in a light blue 2012 Chrysler Town and Country van, similar to this one, with TN license plate DRY 381.

If you have seen Matthias Anderson or Tristan Anderson, or have any information as to their whereabouts, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423.442.1212. Or call TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Previous articleNonprofit Going Global breaking ground on Children’s Safe House in Clarksville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online