Nonprofit Going Global breaking ground on Children’s Safe House in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Local nonprofit Going Global and Mosaic Church are breaking ground on a 1,600 square foot facility that will become a transitional house for DCS children in Montgomery County, Tennessee on November 7th, 2021 at 2:00pm located at 1246 Paradise Hill Road.

The home, to be named “Kiana’s House,” will supply comfortable living spaces, a stocked pantry, personal items such as clothing and hygiene products, office space for DCS workers, family counseling and visitation spaces, and will provide an opportunity for qualified volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of children and their foster families.

Some of the services of Kiana’s House will be to:

Provide a safe, home environment during the foster care placement phase

Provide luggage/backpacks to children entering foster care

Provide personal hygiene resources and clothing

Advocate for Foster & Adoption through hosting awareness & certification events

Going Global will be providing wrap-around services, and is currently exploring partnerships with other local nonprofits to maximize the impact that Kiana’s House will have on the local DCS community in Montgomery County. As of February 2021, there were 307 children in the Clarksville-Montgomery County foster care system and only 33 DCS & agency homes. Going Global has a goal to add 50 new foster homes in the first 36 months of Kiana’s House opening.

Kiana’s House is named after the late Kiana Long, a Clarksville native and Austin Peay State University graduate who lost the fight to Sickle Cell Anemia. Kiana volunteered her time to teach and mentor young children as a volunteer at Mosaic Church. Going Global is looking to honor her memory and continue her work by making a difference in the lives of everyone that walks through the doors of Kiana’s House.

Going Global offers sincere appreciation to Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and the City of Clarksville Housing and Community Development Team, as well as PDI for providing parking for this event. Those who are interested in more information about Kiana’s House and Going Global can visit www.goingglobal.org/groundbreaking

You can also follow Going Global on Facebook and Instagram at @goingglobal4all