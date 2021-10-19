Tennessee to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, October 23rd

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Departments of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS), Environment and Conservation, and Health are encouraging Tennesseans to participate in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 from 10:00am–2:00pm.

Organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Take Back Day encourages people to account for the prescription medications in their homes and safely and securely dispose of the medications they no longer need. During the April 2021 Take Back Day , Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 19,000 pounds of medications at 113 sites.

On Take Back Day, Tennessee’s Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions team up with law enforcement, pharmacies, retailers, and other community groups to host events. In addition to safe and secure disposal, coalitions offer information, education, and fun activities at their take-back events. Find a Take Back Day event near you at this link.

“Take Back Day is every Tennessean’s opportunity to have a positive impact on our addiction and overdose crisis. By removing potentially addictive substances from homes and communities before they can be misused, we’re preventing addiction from starting,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

“This is an excellent program that not only addresses the misuse of medications but also provides a path for environmental responsibility,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We are grateful to all the partners who make this event happen. The program has a great track record.”

“Properly disposing of unused prescription drugs minimizes opportunities for misuse or environmental hazards,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “Take Back Day provides an opportunity to ensure those left-over pills do not end up in the wrong hands.”

These take back locations will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Proper disposal of potentially addictive prescription medications is the simplest way to prevent drug misuse in your home and in your community. Proper disposal also protects water quality by keeping substances out of sewer systems and water supplies.

Tennesseans who are unable to participate in Take Back Day can safely and securely dispose of prescription medication at one of more than 350 permanent prescription drug drop box locations. Find a permanent drop box near you using this map.