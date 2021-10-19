Manna Café Ministries’ Combat Hunger event set for November 13th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville please be prepared to Combat Hunger with Manna Café Ministries on Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

From 10:00am-6:00pm, Manna will have booths set up at many local grocery stores around Clarksville, with food lists to assist Manna Café combat hunger in our community!

Grab an extra can or pasta box while shopping and throw it in our donation bin. Information on participating stores will be available soon or follow our social media for updates at Manna Café Ministries.

If you are unable to shop in person, you can always follow this link to our donation page: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/donate

Thank you for all your support and let’s save our community from hunger together!

Many volunteers Are Needed! To sign up: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/Volunteer