60.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
HomeEventsManna Café Ministries' Combat Hunger event set for November 13th
Events

Manna Café Ministries’ Combat Hunger event set for November 13th

News Staff
By News Staff
Manna Café Ministries - Combat Hunger

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Clarksville please be prepared to Combat Hunger with Manna Café Ministries on Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

From 10:00am-6:00pm, Manna will have booths set up at many local grocery stores around Clarksville, with food lists to assist Manna Café combat hunger in our community!

Grab an extra can or pasta box while shopping and throw it in our donation bin. Information on participating stores will be available soon or follow our social media for updates at Manna Café Ministries.

If you are unable to shop in person, you can always follow this link to our donation page: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/donate

Thank you for all your support and let’s save our community from hunger together!

Many volunteers Are Needed! To sign up: www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/Volunteer

Previous articleAustin Peay State University has largest Douglas Fir Tree in Tennessee
Next articleTennessee to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, October 23rd
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online