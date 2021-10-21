Austin Peay State University Career Services hosting fall career fairs, Govs Networking Night

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students and alumni are encouraged to attend three upcoming, on-campus career fairs and the inaugural Govs Networking Night, October 25th – 26th. More than 75 employers and graduate schools will recruit at the Career Services events this month.

Theis scheduled from 10:00am–1:00pm, October 25th. Nursing students and related majors are encouraged to attend to meet recruiters sharing information about full-time, part-time, residency, and graduate school opportunities throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, and beyond.

The Fall Career and Graduate School Fair will connect national, regional and local employers and graduate schools with students and alumni from all majors from 3:00pm–5:00pm, October 25th. This event is designed for students and alumni from all majors, with hiring opportunities across a variety of disciplines. Full-time jobs will be available for soon-to-be Gov graduates, while part-time employment and internship opportunities will also be available for students of all classifications.

“The Fall Career and Graduate School Fair is our largest event of the semester with plenty of entry-level opportunities for all students,” said APSU Career Services Employer Relations Manager Megan Simpson. “It’s never too early to attend one of our Career Fairs, because these events help recruiters put a face to a name in an increasingly virtual application process. We encourage all Govs to dress their best, bring a resume and interact with the employers and schools attending.”

The College of Business Career Fair, designed for Accounting, Management, Marketing, Finance, and related majors, will be from 10:00am–1:00pm, October 26th. Students and alumni are encouraged to attend to network with employers and graduate schools looking to recruit Govs for sales, financial planning, public accounting, customer service, retail management, and other related full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities.

These career fair events will be in the Morgan University Center Ballroom at Austin Peay. Research the employers and schools attending, find preparation tips and event guidelines at www.apsu.edu/careers/events.

The inaugural Govs Networking Night will allow students and alumni to interact with company and graduate school recruiters, as well as APSU faculty, staff, and administrators, in a more relaxed setting. This free event, 6:00pm–8:00pm, October 26th at the Upstairs at Strawberry Alley, is a new initiative to allow for more relaxed conversation and connections, with the intention of allowing the various university constituents to further their professional goals. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be provided. The employers attending will also be represented at one or more of the career fairs.

“We are excited to launch the Govs Networking Night as a way to forge connections between students and employers,” said Career Services Assistant Director Meghan Ray. “Sometimes career events may feel overwhelming to students, and we hope this networking night will create a more supportive environment for relationship building between the university community and external partners.”

Limited employer booth space is still available, with registration ranging from $100.00 to $150.00 per event. Online registration is available on the Career Services website at www.apsu.edu/careers/events.