78.3 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 24, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Softball announces roster, schedule for Red & Black World Series
Sports

APSU Softball announces roster, schedule for Red & Black World Series

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball team to hold annual Red & Black World Series starting Monday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball team to hold annual Red & Black World Series starting Monday. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes its fall practice slate of games with its annual Red & Black World Series, beginning with a Monday game starting at 5:00pm at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

The series will continue on Tuesday at 5:00pm with the possible tie-breaking game scheduled for Wednesday.

The teams were drafted over the weekend with the Red Team being led by junior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel while the Black Team is led by sophomore infielder Maddie Boykin.

Both team leaders come into the series with high expectations and enthusiasm about the inter-squad matchup.

Weinzapfel – Red Team: “I’m super excited about the Red and Black World Series. My team is young and fresh and ready.”

Boykin – Black Team: “I am super excited to kick off the Red and Black Series. I am very confident in my team. We are going to bring the juice and get some dubs!”

Roster

Red Team Black Team
Kendyl Weinzapfel (L) 1  Raylon Roach
Alex Grubbs Mea Clark
Jordan Benefiel Bailey Shorter
11  Katie Keen Riley Suits
13  Emily Harkleroad 9  Morgan Zuege
15  Reese Calhoun 12  Brooke Pfefferle
16  Kylie Campbell 14  Morgan McMahon
22  Ali King 18  Samantha Miener
24  Skylar Sheridan 19  Lexi Osowski
28  Alyssa Archuleta 30  Maddie Boykin (L)
20*  Harley Mullins 20*  Harley Mullins
*Mullins will be on the Red Team on Monday and Team Black on Tuesday.
 

 


For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous articleBBB says to Watch Out for “pinkwashing” during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online