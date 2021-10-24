APSU Softball announces roster, schedule for Red & Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes its fall practice slate of games with its annual Red & Black World Series, beginning with a Monday game starting at 5:00pm at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

The series will continue on Tuesday at 5:00pm with the possible tie-breaking game scheduled for Wednesday.

The teams were drafted over the weekend with the Red Team being led by junior outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel while the Black Team is led by sophomore infielder Maddie Boykin.

Both team leaders come into the series with high expectations and enthusiasm about the inter-squad matchup.

Weinzapfel – Red Team: “I’m super excited about the Red and Black World Series. My team is young and fresh and ready.”

Boykin – Black Team: “I am super excited to kick off the Red and Black Series. I am very confident in my team. We are going to bring the juice and get some dubs!”

