Austin Peay State University Football’s Ahmaad Tanner named OVC Offensive Player of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Behind career bests in rushing yards and touchdowns, Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate running back Ahmaad Tanner picked up the Ohio Valley Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, Sunday.

Tanner, of Dalton, Georgia, posted career highs in rushing yards (148) and rushing touchdowns (3) to help the APSU end a three-game skid with a fifth-straight victory against Murray State, 47-6. He opened the day’s scoring with a 37-yard touchdown run and added third-quarter touchdown runs of 17 and 2 yards on consecutive Govs drives to start the second half. It is the fourth time this season he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a game.

This is the first time Tanner has been named the OVC’s Offensive Player of the Week. The award joins his Newcomer of the Week honor at the end of the 2017 season. He is the second to be named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week this season and it is the fourth weekly honor for the Govs this season.

Austin Peay State University (3-4, 1-1 OVC) travels to league-leading UT Martin (6-1, 2-0 OVC) for a key 2:00pm, Saturday OVC contest.