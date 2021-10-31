First Baptist Clarksville Celebrates 190 Years in Ministry

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, October 24th, 2021, First Baptist Clarksville celebrated 190 years in ministry! First Baptist grew out of the congregation of Spring Creek Baptist Church in 1831 and has grown into a church in Downtown Clarksville that strives to worship God, love people, share Jesus, and make disciples.

God was faithful when the church was planted, and He is still faithful today and in the days to come! In preparation for the 190th celebration, a debt campaign kicked off in July 2021 titled “One Day.”

ONE DAY was an intentional time to focus on God’s grace, exercise renewed faith as God’s people, and place all our hope in Jesus as we celebrated 190 years of existence and as we sought to pay off our entire indebtedness of the church in one day. We trust our future ministry to the Lord!

First Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor, Dr. Ronny Raines, said, “Sunday, October 24th was a historic day for our church. This day celebrated the faithfulness of God and the generosity of His people. One Day was a big vision for our church family.”

Sunday worship service began with baptisms, songs, a message in His Word, prayer, and a time of sacrificial giving. As the church lifted their voices to Him singing “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” individuals and families made their way to the altar to give sacrificially. The Lord’s presence was evident! After worship, we gathered for a time of food and fellowship. A timeline was on display to show the history of the church from 1831-2021 as families gathered around finding where their stories fit into the history.

At 2:00pm, the congregation gathered in the Faith Worship Center to worship once more in song and testimony. Through the generous hearts of the church and our faithful God, the offering was above and beyond the debt of the church. Pastor Raines also stated, “I loved seeing kids, students, singles, couples, and families come forward and give sacrificial offerings. God moved in that ‘holy ground’ moment. Tears flowed, and lives were changed. As our church rejoices in being debt-free, in unity we declare, all the praise goes to Jesus!”

Through paying off the debt, God is glorified and the next generation is able to move forward to reach more people in our community and around the world for Jesus. Nothing is impossible with God (Luke 1:37). Without faith, it is impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6). God always does beyond what you can ask, think, or imagine. Put your faith and trust in Him today!

If you are new to the area or do not have a church family, First Baptist Clarksville would love to invite you to be a part of our First Family! Join us on Sundays for worship at 10:30am and 9:00am for small group Bible study!

Learn more at www.fbct.org