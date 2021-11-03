47.5 F
Sports

Nashville Sounds release 2022 Home Schedule Game Times

Opening Day Slated for Tuesday, April 5th vs. Durham Bulls at 6:35pm

By News Staff
First Horizon Park. (Nashville Sounds)
First Horizon Park. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today all game times for the 72-game home schedule at First Horizon Park. The 2022 season begins on Tuesday, April 5th when the Sounds host the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, at 6:35pm.

All Monday – Saturday games from April 5th – May 21st are scheduled for a 6:35pm first pitch. Monday – Saturday game times switch to 7:05pm on Tuesday, June 7th, and remain that way through the remainder of the regular season.

The first five Sunday home games of the season will start at 2:05pm. Beginning Sunday, June 26th, all remaining Sunday home games will begin at 6:05 p.m. The one Sunday schedule exception is a 1:05pm first pitch on July 17th when the Sounds host the Memphis Redbirds.

Game times for all 72 road games will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships are on sale now. More information can be found at www.nashvillesounds.com/memberships.

A full 2022 promotional schedule will be released in early March. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in mid-March.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .

