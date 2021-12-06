APSU this Week: It’s commencement week at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, December 10th, Austin Peay State University will host two commencement ceremonies to honor the University’s Fall 2021 graduates.

At 10:00am that Friday in the Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates from the College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, and the College of STEM. Individuals receiving an Associate of Science in Liberal Studies will also participate in this ceremony.

At 2:00pm that Friday in the Dunn Center, the University will celebrate the undergraduate and graduate degree candidates in the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences and the Eriksson College of Education, as well as anyone earning a Bachelor of Science in General Studies.

APSU offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.

Graduation Events this Week

Austin Peay State University clubs and organizations are celebrating graduates this week with the following events:

Last week for ‘Preserve & Protect’ at The New Gallery



“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building through December 10th – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity. These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

This exhibition is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

For More