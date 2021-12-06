Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage, Road Closure planned for Golf Club Lane

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage overnight on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at 6:00pm on Golf Club Lane from Crossland Avenue to Heitts Lane, Kendrick Street, and Colonial Court for water main repair and fire hydrant installation work. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Golf Club Lane will be closed from Crossland Avenue to Hayden Drive during the work. Crossland Avenue traffic will be detoured to Robert S. Brown Drive to access Golf Club Lane and westbound traffic on Golf Club Lane will be directed to Hayden Drive to avoid the work zone.

The water main and fire hydrant work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com