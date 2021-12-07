Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Student in possession of Gun at Rossview High School

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports that School Resource Officers have recovered a firearm from the backpack of a Rossview High School student Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old student was carrying an unloaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in their backpack. A loaded magazine with six rounds and one loose round of ammunition was found in a separate pocket of the backpack.

School Resource Officer Pike received a tip that a student may have been in possession of a weapon at school. After receiving this tip, School Administration immediately located and searched the suspected student’s backpack where the weapon and ammunition were found. SRO Pike immediately took possession of the weapon.

There was no threat of violence made against the school.

The student has been charged with weapons on school property, minor in possession of a handgun, and simple possession.