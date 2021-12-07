Customs House Museum hosts Jim Diehr’s “Visual Songs, Many Verses”

Clarksville, TN – Now through the end of January, the Crouch gallery of the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is filled with more than 100 pieces of art.

Sculptures, paintings, and pottery all incorporate blue figures, clouds, and woodland creatures from the imagination of local artist Jim Diehr.

With this exhibition, Jim says he hopes his work offers meaning and enlightenment to the viewers – that each one is a world filled with colorful creatures, vibrant skies, and exaggerated flora.

He lets an idea develop through playing with the media at hand, thus letting the process form the visual statement of the story. Jim then incorporates surrealist whimsy to build up his serious storylines. The use of such measures seems to be especially prominent in the more recent series.

In fact, Jim has created more than 70 pieces within the past two years. The artist considers the piece Memories Lost in Time and Clouds as the anchor from which the survey of new works was born. He started the large crimson-hued painting over 50 years ago, and it incorporates all the elements that dance through the exhibition and the artist’s life.

Jim has spent his creative career in many types of occupations. He has worked in production design, furniture design and spent many years in art instruction. He is currently Professor Emeritus at Austin Peay State University (APSU). Diehr earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Studio Art and both a Master’s and Doctorate of Science in Education.

Diehr has held positions as Professor, Chair of Art, Dean of Arts and Letters, and Director of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. Internationally, Jim has been a Fulbright Scholar at Nottingham University, England, and Guest Lecturer at Lin Fen University, China.

“Every person viewing my work brings a unique and special set of life experiences from which they can visually plug into the virtual songs I have created,” Jim explains. “I want everyone to sing along with their lyrics based on my memories.”

Now at age 80, Jim focuses on watercolor, sculpture, and oil painting in a studio just outside of Clarksville. Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses is on view through January 30. For more information, visit customshousemuseum.org.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org