Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces 19th Century Christmas event at Fort Defiance Civil War Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department invites you to come out, grab a cup of eggnog and get ready for a 19th Century Christmas.

This outdoor historical event is on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Fort Defiance Civil War Park from 2:00pm until 3:30pm.

Visitors will be able to step back in time and create period decorations, visit with a 19th century Santa, decorate a Christmas tree, and enjoy eggnog, cakes, caroling, and more.

“Christmas is rich with history,” Fort Defiance Historical Interpreter William Parker said. “Our event is a great opportunity for the public to experience this holiday in a different way.”

The event cost is $3.00 per guest and is open to all ages. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3D5IVLJ

For information about Fort Defiance and this event, visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.