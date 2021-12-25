65.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 25, 2021
HomeArts/LeisureJesus Christ is the reason for Christmas
Arts/Leisure

Jesus Christ is the reason for Christmas

News Staff
By News Staff
Star of Bethlehem
Star of Bethlehem

Written by Dinah Maria Mulock

ChristmasGod rest ye, merry gentlemen; let nothing you dismay,
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.

The dawn rose red o’er Bethlehem, the stars shone through the gray,
When Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.

God rest ye, little children; let nothing you affright,
For Jesus Christ, your Saviour, was born this happy night:

Along the hills of Galilee the white flocks sleeping lay,
When Christ, the Child of Nazareth, was born on Christmas-day.

God rest ye, all good Christians; upon this blessed morn
The Lord of all good Christians was of a woman born:

Now all your sorrows He doth heal, your sins He takes away;
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas-day.

Previous articleHappy Holidays From the Expedition 66 Crew aboard International Space Station
