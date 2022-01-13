ATF Offers $2,500 Reward for Information on the Sin City Motorcycle Club Arson

Clarksville, TN – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with its investigative partners, is seeking help from the public to identify the individual responsible for the arson that occurred at the Sin City Motorcycle Club located at 1344 Sallee Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee.

On October 12th, 2021, at approximately 9:45pm, the unidentified suspect was observed on surveillance video walking in the rear area of the building, then entering through the front door. While inside, the suspect was observed walking around with several items to include an item that resembled a “torch.”

The suspect was wearing a bluish-colored jacket with a hood, greyish-colored pants, dark-colored shoes, a head and face covering, a crossbody bookbag, and long gloves.The Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue arson investigators and ATF’s Certified Fire Investigators are working together on this investigation.Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individual involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1.888.ATF.TIPS (1.888.283.8477), email *protected email* , or submit information anonymously via www.Reportit.com

For those providing information, include as many details as possible relating to the identity and/or whereabouts of the individual. If a reward is sought, please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the $2,500 reward, the information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this incident.

About the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

