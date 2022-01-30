Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts SIU Edwardsville, Monday

Austin Peay (6-11 | 2-5 OVC) vs. SIU Edwardsville (7-14 | 1-7 OVC)

Monday, January 31st, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Winfield Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Less than 48 hours after knocking off Tennessee Tech by a 58-55 margin, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team opens a two-game homestand Monday, January 31st against SIU Edwardsville.

The tip-off is set for 6:00pm.

Series History

Series Record vs. SIU Edwardsville: Austin Peay leads 15-4

Last Meeting: February 18th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 79, SIUE 57

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Monday’s contest with an overall record of 6-11 and 2-5 in Ohio Valley Conference and is coming off a 58-55 road victory over Tennessee Tech Saturday. The Govs are 2-3 at home this season and seek their first home win since December 5th against Milligan.

Keeping The Streak Alive

The APSU Govs have won 13 straight over SIU Edwardsville, the longest active streak for the Govs against an OVC opponent.

Home Cookin’ The Cougars

APSU has won seven straight home games against SIUE and is 7-2 all-time against the Cougars inside the Winfield Dunn Center. APSU’s last loss to SIUE at home came back on February 15th, 2014.

Quite The Stretch

Monday’s contest against SIU Edwardsville will be the third of nine games in 19 days for Austin Peay State University. During the stretch, APSU has three matchups against teams that are ranked in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll (Belmont, Morehead State, Murray State).

Big Man Doing It All

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett leads the APSU Govs in scoring (13.2) and rebounding (7.5) this season.

In the last five games, Hutchins-Everett is averaging 15.6 points per game and shooting 60 percent from the field.

Elton “Sky” Walker

Senior Elton Walker in the past seven games is averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. Walker during that stretch is shooting 42.9 percent from the field.

A Lock With The Halftime Lead

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 66-17 when holding a halftime lead. During the 2021-22 campaign, the APSU Govs are 5-2 when heading to the locker room with a lead.

Tickets

Purchase single-game tickets or the all-new Family Four Pack presented by The City Forum. Receive four tickets to both a men’s and women’s basketball game along with four attraction passes at The City Forum. Packages start at just $22.00 and can be purchased by visiting letsgopeay.com/buytickets using the Promo Code: FAM4 or contacting the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Monday’s contest, Austin Peay State University turns its attention towards a home rivalry match-up with Murray State, Thursday, February 3rd.

